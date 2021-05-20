UBOAT Download Full Version

UBOAT Game – Overview – Free Download – PC – Compressed – Specs – Screenshots – RIP
Type of recreation: Simulation
PC Release Date: April 30, 2019
Developer/Publishers: Deep Water Studio/PlayWay S.A.
UBOAT (20 GB) is a simulation online game. Developed and printed by Deep Water Studio/PlayWay S.A. It was launched on April 30, 2019 for Windows. UBOAT is a simulator of a submarine from WWII period. It is a survival sandbox with crew administration mechanics whereas its main theme is lifetime of German sailors. The boat is their house, however it may well turn into their grave at any time.
Minimum System Requirements
UBOAT Download