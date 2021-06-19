Euro 2020: a Macedonian supporter with a hole in the drum wants to set the mood at all costs

North Macedonia is badly embarked in Group C of this Euro 2020. With two defeats in the first two matches against Austria and the Netherlands, Goran Pandev’s team can hardly hope for a qualification in the eighth final, a mission almost impossible in their situation. But for North Macedonia, it is already a victory to be present at this Euro 2020, the first major international competition in which they participate.

Already a good reason for the supporters to celebrate and give their voice in the stands. Equipped with instruments, Red Lions fans set the mood in the stands during their team’s last match against Ukraine. Some of them may have put too much spirit into it and tore their drums. An incident that did not prevent them from encouraging their team in a good mood.