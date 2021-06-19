Euro 2020. Riots after the England-Scotland meeting. The fans were arrested

The Euro 2020 England – Scotland match (0: 0) caused a lot of excitement on the islands. Unfortunately, they weren’t just positive. After the Friday meeting, there were riots. The police had to arrest about 30 people.

The Guardian reports that 25 arrests took place in central London and five were near Wembley.

A police representative, quoted by the aforementioned newspaper, revealed that the arrests were due to a public order offense or drunkenness.

There were also attacks on the police and fights between fans. In addition, arrests for drugs have emerged.

The journal reports that fans fired red flares, and many of them had chimneys or balaclavas on their heads. Fans reportedly sang the Scottish national anthem.

The police tried to reassure the fans, but a large group did not respond to their appeals.

Let us remind you that the match between England and Scots at Euro 2020 ended in a 0-0 draw. There were a lot of emotions, but we didn’t get the goals.