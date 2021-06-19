It’s Not Just Bitcoin & Ethereum, It’s Crypto Assets That Are Hunted

Cryptocurrency digital assets, aka crypto, are getting a lot of attention from the public, as an alternative investment instrument these days. Among the thousands of crypto assets in the world, the two prima donnas are Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin has been around since 2008 and has become one of the giants in cryptocurrency. So far with jumbo capitalization, highest coin value, and most user network.

Then followed by Ethereum, the currency itself is called Ether and is run in applications that run on the Ethereum platform.

Founded in 2015, Ethereum is a leader in smart contract platforms. New Ethereum versions are also coming, including Ethereum 2.0, 99.95% more environmentally friendly than the current model.

However, apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are actually other crypto assets that are also popular with investors.

The following is a list quoted by Toms Guide, Friday (18/6/2021).

Tether (USDT)

Tether is said to be a stable coin because it is pegged to a traditional currency. In this case it is the United States dollar.

Tether’s market cap is around US$62.5 billion. While the value is around US $ 1.

Tether was released in 2015 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether is a safer alternative than USD Coin for reasons of greater transparency.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin was released in 2017 and comes from the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume Binance. Its market capitalization is US$54.6 billion and its value is US$356.

On the Binance exchange, Binance Coin can be used for transactions, trading with other cryptocurrencies and paying for several other goods and services.

The value of the cryptocurrency gradually increased to around US$60 per coin, and soared in February 2021. Binance Coin also once reached US$600, but eventually also decreased and is now hovering at US$355.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano was founded in 2017 and became the first Blockchain platform to evolve from a scientific philosophy and research-based approach.

The Cardano development team is a large group of engineers and researchers globally.

Cardano’s market cap is US$47.9 billion and its value is around US$1.50.

When it was released 4 years ago, Cardano was in the range of US $ 0.10. Then it jumped to more than US$1 in early 2021 and once reached US$2.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin has a market cap of US$40.1 billion at a value of US$0.308. Doge was founded as a satire on Bitcoin and is booming thanks to the popularity of the crypto.

Dogecoin is also the pioneer of what is known as meme coin, which finally has a similar coin namely SafeMoon launched in March 2021.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is said to be the cause of Doge’s drop below $0.45 after his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

XRP (XRP)

XRP was founded in 2012 by three developers and created a private company called Open Coin which is now called Ripple Labs.

XRP’s fame is being the fastest digital asset, real-time payments globally anywhere. This is also why a number of payment providers are using cryptocurrency to expand their reach, lower foreign exchange fees, and settle payments faster.

XRP’s market cap value is US$39.2 billion and its current value is US$0.84.