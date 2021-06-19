Kim Kardashian Posed Like This In An Off White Long Dress

Hollywood actress Kim Kardashian is very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos with fans. Recently, Kim has shared some of her pictures, which are creating panic on social media. In the pictures, Kim is seen in a white long dress. With this, the actress is wearing heels. Kim has completed her look with like makeup and open hair.

Kim is looking stunning in this look. Fans have become convinced after seeing the killer looks of the actress. Fans are very fond of these pictures and are showering a lot of love.

Kim Kardashian’s Fur Covered Lamborghini Urus A

A few days back, Kim Kardashian was seen showing off her Lamborghini Urus which is completely covered in fur-looking fabric. Its video and photos were uploaded by the actress on her Instagram account. Kardashian’s Urus was dressed up to promote her soon-to-be-launching store schemes while posing with Kim Carr in a fur dress. It is worth noting here that the steering wheel, seat, and rim of this car along with the exterior were also covered with fur.

Kim shared a picture with the car and wrote, ‘Kimmy had a little lamb-boo!!!’ (KIMMY HAD A LITTLE LAMB-BO!!! ) Along with the pictures, Kim further wrote in the caption OMG Isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new Lambo and comfortable clothes! We are coming soon with new casual styles.

On the work front, Kim will soon be seen in the film PAW Patrol: The Movie. The film will release on 20 August 2021.