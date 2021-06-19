Ronaldo Continues to Hold the Record for the Most Instagram Followers

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

The striker, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has long been leading the network, with numbers two and three constantly changing.

Ronaldo is followed by actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with 247 million followers, number three with 244 million singer Ariana Grande.

Others are as follows; Kylie Jenner 241 million, Selena Gomez 238 million, Kim Kardashian 229 million, Lionel Messi 219 million, Beyonce 186 million, Justin Bieber 178 million and 10th place goes to Kendall Jenner himself 170 million followers.

Also on the Facebook side Ronaldo ranks second with his page liked by 148 million people, with Samsung with 161 million ‘Like’ leading. On Twitter Ronaldo has 92.3 million followers where he ranks fifth in the world.