Sunday, June 20, 2021
More
    HomeCelebrity
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Ronaldo Continues to Hold the Record for the Most Instagram Followers

    Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

    The striker, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has long been leading the network, with numbers two and three constantly changing.

    Ronaldo is followed by actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with 247 million followers, number three with 244 million singer Ariana Grande.

    Others are as follows; Kylie Jenner 241 million, Selena Gomez 238 million, Kim Kardashian 229 million, Lionel Messi 219 million, Beyonce 186 million, Justin Bieber 178 million and 10th place goes to Kendall Jenner himself 170 million followers.

    Also on the Facebook side Ronaldo ranks second with his page liked by 148 million people, with Samsung with 161 million ‘Like’ leading. On Twitter Ronaldo has 92.3 million followers where he ranks fifth in the world.

    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    spot_imgspot_img

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us