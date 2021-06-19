Saturday, June 19 How much is Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Why is bitcoin falling?

Cryptocurrencies, which have become a favorite of recent times, are followed with great curiosity by investors. In the cryptocurrency market, where sudden movements are experienced, the FED’s statements are effective on the dollar, as well as Bitcoin continues to be effective. So how much is Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin on Saturday, June 19? Here is the latest situation in the cryptocurrency market…
After the NATO summit held last week, the FED, which could not find its expectations from inflation decisions, announced its 2023 interest plans. After this announcement, the changes in the market were also observed in the crypto money market. As Bitcoins and altcoins started to lose value, investors focused on instant developments. Bitcoin, which saw 344 thousand during the week, fell to 311 thousand with its decline. So how much is Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Will Bitcoin go up? Here are the details…
How much is Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin?
FED developments had a significant impact on the economy. This statement of the FED, which announced the 2023 interest rates they received, caused an increase in the dollar, while it caused a rapid decline in the bitcoin market.
HOW MUCH BITCOIN?
As of Saturday, June 19, the price of 1 Bitcoin is 35 thousand 56 dollars. Although it made a sudden exit during the week and reached 40 thousand 530 levels on Tuesday, it went down to 35 thousand levels today with the decline it experienced.
HOW MUCH DOGECOIN WAS?
Dogecoin, which has experienced rapid rises with the statements of Elon Musk, has become the favorite of many investors and traders. As of now, a dogocoin maintains its course at 344 thousand 94 dollars.
HOW MUCH WAS ETHEREUM?
It was $ 2 thousand 856 with the biggest increase it has caught in the past weeks. What happened in the crypto money market also affected Ethereum like bitcoin. Ethereum continues the day at $2,237.21 with instant fluctuations.
WHY IS BITCOIN DROPPING?
While the fluctuations in the crypto money market have been the subject of curiosity by investors, the biggest reason for the recent decline has been the FED (Central Banks System) interest rate statements.
FED EXPLANATIONS TURNED THE MARKET TOGETHER
The possibility of an interest rate hike came to the fore at the FED meeting held last week. With the FED’s announcement of the interest rates planned for 2023, the dollar index started to gain strength. Considering the negative linear relationship between the dollar rate and cryptocurrencies, the selling pressure is thought to be caused by the dollar.
THE UPWARD MOVEMENT OF THE ONS ATTRACTED ATTENTION
In addition, the upward change seen in ONS is seen as another reason for the instantaneous decline in Bitcoin.