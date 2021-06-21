Daily loss in Bitcoin exceeds 7 percent

Bitcoin, the largest-volume asset of the cryptocurrency markets, lost more than 7 percent as Chinese authorities toughened the measures taken against cryptocurrencies in Sichuan province.

With the decision, which was reportedly taken on Friday, state power companies were asked to immediately stop supplying electricity to crypto mining projects, and local authorities were asked to identify the miners.

Bitcoin lost 7.72 percent in the last 24 hours and fell to $ 32 thousand 838, while Ethereum decreased to $ 2 thousand 27 with a loss of 8.15 percent.