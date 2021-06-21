One kiss turned Kylie Jenner into a billionaire, boyfriend’s ‘that’ comment changed fortunes









Sometimes a comment or a small comment from a person can change your life. The best example of this is the famous model Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is a well-known American personality, model, and entrepreneur. Kylie is one of the richest people in the world today. She owns a multi-billion dollar business. But it’s all just because of her boyfriend. Let’s find out the whole story behind Kylie becoming a billionaire…

Kylie Jenner, now a billionaire, started a cosmetic line called Lip Kit when she was just 19 years old. But then she became hugely popular and then Kylie changed her name to Kylie Cosmetics. It is from this business that Kylie has become a billionaire today and a well-known entrepreneur.

Kylie Jenner is 23 years old today. On the TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kylie explained how her business and success journey went. ‘I started doing makeup when my lips started to lose confidence,’ says Kylie. Because, in her opinion, her lips were not at all good or fit the definition of perfect lips.

Kylie shared a story with her boyfriend this time. When Kylie was kissed by her boyfriend, he said, ‘You’re a good kisser but your lips are too short.’ After that, Kylie began to feel that she did not deserve to be kissed. She then started using fillers on her lips. That one comment from her boyfriend inspired Kylie, and then she started her own cosmetic line.

Kylie Jenner is incredibly active on social media just like her sisters. Kylie's popularity can be gauged from her social media followers. Kylie has more than 24 crore followers on Instagram. Kylie shares bold and glamorous photos of herself with her own cosmetics products on her Instagram.










