Need for Speed: Heat PC Game Download Full Version









Need for Speed: Heat is a racing game that is the 21st installment in the popular Need for Speed ​​series. The title was developed by the Ghost Games studio, which has been overseeing the development of the series since 2011, and previously provided productions such as Need for Speed: Rivals.

Need for Speed: Heat Plot

Need for Speed: Heat takes place in the fictional city of Palm City, reminiscent of Miami, where street racing is common. During the game, we play the role of a hero who gradually climbs the career ladder, gaining reputation and earning more and more money.

Need for Speed: Heat Mechanics

In Need for Speed: Heat, we get a big city with an open structure. The game takes place here on two levels. During the day we can freely traverse the metropolis, face specially prepared challenges and search for finds, as well as participate in legal races that are held as part of the Speedhunters Showdown championships and earn money. As the police patrol the streets, be careful not to break the law in their eyes. However, even if we fall under the “uniform,” they will treat us quite gently.

The situation changes dramatically after dark when we can try our luck in illegal competitions to increase our reputation and obtain unique tuning parts. Then corrupt police teams leave the streets, stopping at nothing to catch drivers.

Depending on how far we get under their skin, our level of publicity increases, and not only patrol cars, but also armored vehicles or even helicopters start to sit in our queue. Although the game is worth it, because the higher our publicity, the more reputation points we earn, to make use of the latter, you must lose the chase and go to hiding. The last one is not easy, because each car has a life bar, and if we empty it, hitting other vehicles or elements of the environment, we will be immobilized.

The reputation points mentioned above are mainly used to unlock new tuning parts, modeled on products from real manufacturers; But to use them, we must also spend a certain amount of money on them. The title offers a wide range of customization options for automobiles; We can make both optical and mechanical modifications. The list of the first includes a change in the color of the body, lights, tires, or license plates, as well as the installation of spoilers, thresholds, and bumpers, and finally the replacement and adjustment of the appearance of the rims and a change in Sound.

Title: Need for Speed: Heat

Genre: Driving

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Need for Speed: Heat minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Micro Processor (AMD): FX-6350 or similar

Micro Processor (Intel): Core i5-3570 or similar

Memory : 8 GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon 7970 / Radeon R9 280x or Equivalent

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 760 or Equivalent

DirectX : 11 Compatible

Online connection: 320 KBPS or higher

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Need for Speed: Heat Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP / Vista (recommended to be SP1 for Windows Vista)

Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66 Ghz or Athlon X2 3800+

Memory : 2 GB of memory RAM

Graphics card: GeForce 8800 or ATI Radeon HD 3800 series

Sound card: Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi.

Other: Unit of DVD – ROM dual-layer compatible

Hard disk: 12.5 GB of free space

