The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons MAC and PC Game Download Full Version









The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons (The Sims 4: Four Seasons) is an addition to The Sims 4 2013 simulation. Both productions were developed by the EA Maxis studio. The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons download MAC and PC

The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons Clockwork

As the title suggests, the add-on enriches the life of Sims with four seasons. Each of them has different weather conditions, unique vacations, and numerous family activities. For example, in winter, heroes will make a snowman and try to ice skating, in spring they can jump over puddles and earn badges as explorers, in summer they will cool down in family pools, and in autumn they will collect honey.

The ever-changing weather and seasonal cycle not only provide new activities but also affect Sims’ relationships. There are also numerous parties in the game, such as New Year, Day of Love, Harvest Festival, or Winter Party with the participation of Pope Frost. Each of these occasions is accompanied by new design elements. There were also options to create custom vacations, allowing us to decide for ourselves which traditions our students will cultivate.

Additionally, the player has additional opportunities to develop Sims gardening talents. Florists received new classes, including the creation of floral compositions and their distribution throughout the city. Other students will choose a botanical career, which will allow them to analyze plants, write scientific articles, create theories, and fight for research grants. There were also previously unavailable costumes and items.

The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons Download MAC and PC

Download Now

Title: The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1

Processor : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

Memory : 2 GB RAM minimum

Hard disk: at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

Graphics card: 128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

Others: mouse and keyboard. Reader DVD if only physical buying for installation.

The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

Hard disk: 18 GB

How to Download The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







