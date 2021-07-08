The Sims 4: City Living Free PC Game Download Full Version









The Sims 4: City Living is another great expansion pack for The Sims 4 available for PC, PS4, and XONE. It is a non-dependent extension, so it requires a basic version of the game to work. Both productions were developed by the Maxis studio. Free The Sims 4 City Living download.

The Sims 4: City Mechanics

Available for PC, PS4 and XONE Urban Life enrich The Sims 4 with a new area: the bustling city of San Myshuno. We encountered noisy neighbors, apartment owners eager to rent, restaurants with exotic cuisines, and many other interesting events and places.

Thanks to the addition, our Sims can move into apartments and then luxury apartments. They were also given the option to choose one of three new careers related to urban life: political, critic, and a social media specialist.

Urbanites allow Sims to live in one of the four districts of San Myshuno, each of which offers different architectures and possibilities. An additional attraction is the street festivals and karaoke bars. There were also new activities that the characters can enjoy at home and in the city. Among them are, among others, playing consoles, painting murals, and basketball.

With the addition, a new environment appears San Myshuno, which is a modern, multicultural city with high-rise buildings;

Cultural festivals are organized in the city;

You can live in an apartment or in an attic;

Street artists and street art appear;

There are basketball courts in San Myshuno;

There are 4 districts in it:

Taste market;

Art district;

Fashion district;

Rich suburbs.

The Sims 4 City Living

Title: The Sims 4: Urbanites

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4 City Life minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1

Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1 Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent) Memory: 2 GB RAM minimum

2 GB RAM minimum Hard disk: at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games Graphics card: 128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Others: mouse and keyboard. Reader DVD if only physical buying for installation.

The Sims 4 City Life Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

GeForce GTX 650 or better Hard disk: 18 GB

