Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Free PC Game Download Full Version









Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action role-playing game based on the animated series titled Dragon Ball Z, which in Poland, among other things, had cult status. The production was developed by the CyberConnect2 studio, known for the Naruto series, the jRPG series called .hack //, as well as the Asura's Wrath game.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Plot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot takes us on a journey to the world created for the needs of the original series. The main character of this production is title Kakarot, better known as Goku, a representative of the Saiyan warrior race, who, along with other intrepid heroes, defends the Earth against all kinds of villains. Fans have the opportunity not only to trace his destiny once again, guiding him through the most important known events of the television series but also to learn the previously unknown threads of his life and thus get answers to the most annoying questions.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Mechanics

In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot, the action was shown from a third-person perspective (TPP). The production has been divided into stages, and in each of them, we have a vast territory at our disposal, which we can cross on foot or in the air. Each of them reflects the known location of the series and access to the next ones that we unlock as we go.

As befits a game based on the Dragon Ball Z series, confrontations with opponents play an important role here, among which the main duels that are the engine of the story are duels with bosses. The combat system is an arcade and reminiscent of classic fighting. Goku and his opponents fight at close range or at a distance (launching energetic attacks), on the ground, and in the air, spreading unimaginable chaos.

It is worth remembering that to defeat a certain enemy, the protagonist must have sufficient strength. For this reason, during the breaks of the fight, Goku should train and eat as much as possible (meals provide him with various benefits and permanent bonuses), and from time to time also take a break from saving the world, even if he fishes, hunts animals. or meets relatives. Also, it should be noted that, in addition to the story-boosting missions, they await side missions that expand our knowledge about the game world and the hero’s adventures.

Title: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot minimum requirements:

Operating System: Win 7 64

Processor : Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-4350

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6870 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB Hard drive space

DirectX : 11

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Win 10 64

Processor : Intel Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1400

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Storage 30 GB Hard drive space

