Song of Horror Free PC Game Download Full Version

Song of Horror is a survival horror action-adventure game. It was developed by Protocol Games studio, while the launch was made by Raiser Games. During the game, the player must solve the mystery of the mysterious disappearance of Sebastian P. Husher and his family.
Song of Horror Plot
The story presented in the Song of Horror revolves around writer Sebastian P. Husher, who got lost with the whole family. The publisher in question decided to send his assistant to the author’s house, but he too disappears without a trace. These disappearances trigger a series of events in which the player plays the role of him. He must face the mysterious being known as the Presence responsible for all evil.
For this purpose, the player takes control of one of the sixteen heroes. Among these unfortunates are people with different backgrounds and abilities, but they are all ordinary people, not warriors.
Song of Horror Mechanics
Song of Horror is a classic representative of the survival horror genre. The game is mainly about exploring and solving puzzles. There is no traditional combat system here, but there are numerous elements of dexterity that force you to flee and hide from threats.
Interestingly, during gameplay, the death of the character will not end the game at all – the player simply takes control of the next person, and we will fail only when everyone loses their lives.
Technical details
The production is kept in a dark style. In Song of Horror, we don’t have full control over the camera, which automatically follows the guided character, choosing the correct angles and perspectives.
Song of Horror also lacked a manual save system. This is done automatically only after completing the chapter or when exiting the game.
Song of Horror Download PC
Title: Song of Horror
Genre: Terror
Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi
Song of Horror minimum requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050Ti
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Song of Horror Recommended Requirements:
- Require a 64-bit operating system and processor
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz
- Memory: 12 GB RA
- Graphics board: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
- DirectX: Version 11
- Non-disk space: Require 16 GB of free space
