The Beast Inside Free PC Game Download Full Version

The Beast Inside Plot

In The Beast Inside, we played the role of CIA cryptanalyst Adam, who moved with his wife Emma to the province so that he could calmly work on breaking the code that could tip the balance of victory in the Cold War in favor of the USA. Shortly after arriving, he finds the diary of a man named Nicolás, a Civil War soldier who lived in this house more than a hundred years ago. The man tried to find his father missing his, but during the investigation, he was struggling with supernatural events: he wrote them all in his diary. Now the terrible memories of him have come true, forcing Adam to fight for his life.

The Beast Inside Mechanics

The action is viewed from FPP’s perspective. During the game, we have the opportunity to play the two characters: Adam and Nicolas. Thanks to this, we learn about the events that take place in two different historical periods and we travel through two versions of the same places. The creators of The Beast Inside have prepared several diverse locations within the mid-open world, from our home, through the swamps, to the abandoned inn.

Due to the fact that this is a horror movie, they are usually in low light and full of unpleasant surprises; sometimes objects start to move by themselves, apparitions appear, and there are also opponents who appear suddenly. We can deal with them in various ways. The basics are, of course, hide or escape. We can also defend ourselves with a revolver, although the ammunition is usually low. So, let’s use the elements of the environment that can give us an advantage.

The game is not limited to exploration and combat, because during the adventure we ran into various problems. One of them is puzzles based on deciphering figures. This forces us to look in every nook and cranny for ancient texts that may lead us to a solution.

Title: The Beast Inside

Genre: Terror / FPS

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Beast Inside minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : AMD Phenom II X4 955 – 4 Core, 3.2 GHz

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB / Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia GeForce GTX660

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

The Beast Inside Recommended Requirements:

Unknown or pending publication.

