Another 6 Bitcoin miners arrested in Venezuela

Key facts: Two houses had machines to mine bitcoin without authorization from SUNACRIP.

In total, 25 bitcoin mining equipment was seized in bolivar state.

Six people were arrested in Venezuela for operating Bitcoin mining equipment without the permits granted by the Superintendency of Cryptoassets and Related Activities (SUNACRIP).

The arrests occurred in two different operations, in the city of Puerto Ordaz, Bolivar State. Between the two raids, were confiscated a total of 25 teams for Bitcoin mining, according to local media.

In the first operation, five people were arrested, who had a commercial premises inside a house with 19 Bitcoin miners without having the license of the SUNACRIP. The second case is that of a 50-year-old woman who he had 6 miners in the main room of his house.

It is not known whether SUNACRIP personnel were present in the operations, although there is talk of the participation of a prosecutor from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and a search warrant, following complaints about the connection of mining equipment without authorization.









Earlier this month, it was determined that police visits to miners could not be carried out without the presence of SUNACRIP, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the beginning of this month of July.

This was announced in a meeting between the state agency itself, miners, police forces and the National Association of Cryptocurrencies (ASONACRIP), a non-governmental organization whose purpose is to promote the development and use of cryptocurrencies in the South American country.

Legality of bitcoin mining in Venezuela

The seizure of bitcoin mining equipment and arrest of its operators has become common in Venezuela. Although there is a legal framework for this activity, many people continue to operate outside the authorization granted by SUNACRIP.

A little less than a month ago, in this newspaper we reported the seizure of more than 400 machines to mine bitcoin in two operations, between the states Portuguesa and Barinas. This same year there have been other cases: more than 70 teams in the same state bolivar, another 40 in Carabobo.

All in all, Venezuela has remained in recent years among the countries with the largest presence in Bitcoin mining in the world. This is reflected in data from the University of Cambridge and the analysis firm CoinShares, reviewed in this medium.