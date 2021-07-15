Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I PC Game Download Full Version









Download Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I free. An action game based on the legendary series of books about the adventures of Harry Potter. In the latest interactive adaptation of the world’s most famous young wizard, there will be a final battle with the ruthless Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I Plot

Like the movie, the game was divided into two parts, to show the young wizard’s final fight with Lord Voldemort. The first part begins when Harry and his faithful companions, Ron and Hermione, embark on a dangerous mission, the purpose of which is to find and destroy the artifacts that provide Voldemort with immortality and power: the Horcruxes. Three friends, deprived of the help and care of their teachers, must now rely solely on themselves, more than ever.

Meanwhile, the wizarding world is becoming a dangerous place for the Dark Lord’s opponents. The Death Eaters take control of the Ministry of Magic and even Hogwarts, intimidating and arresting anyone who might oppose them. The only hope to stop the evil is Harry Potter, who must find the Horcruxes before Voldemort catches him.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I Mechanics

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows are the darkest part of the Harry Potter adventure saga, and the gameplay has changed. This time, the emphasis was on fighting with Voldemort’s minions. So instead of an arcade adventure game, we get production with a lot of battle sequences. As the main weapon in the confrontations with Death Eaters, Dementors, or Szmalcownikami, our hero, of course, serves his magic wand and a whole arsenal of offensive and defensive spells. On the other hand, for those who prefer less forceful solutions, alternative ways of “fighting” against opponents have been prepared: the Cap of Invisibility, the Multi Juice Potion, or the Peruvian Instant Dark Powder.

We can also use all kinds of shields, including magically created ones, both to hide from enemy spells and to throw them at opponents. And when we want to strengthen our strength, nothing prevents us from using magic potions that renew our vitality. they increase your chances of winning in battle or allow you to free yourself from the hands of torturers.

A completely new graphics engine was created for the game, which ensures high-quality visual settings, as well as provides intuitive control of the young wizard’s actions. You should also mention the completely new locations that appear during the game, from the city streets to the woods to the woods. Each of them has new enemies waiting for you, tasks to complete, and challenges to discover.

Title: Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP Windows 7 windows vista

Processor : 2.4 GHz, 2 GHz dual-core or equivalent

Memory : 1.5 GB RAM

Video Card : 256MB DX9c compatible graphics card. Geforce 6800, Ati X1600 or higher. Ch IP set for laptops might work but not be supported

Hard disk space: 5GB of free space

Sound card: Compatible with DirectX 9.0c or higher

DirectX : 9.0c

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows – Part I Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP1) / Windows 7

Processor : 2.4 GHz Single Core, 2.0 GHz Dual Core or equivalent

RAM: 2 Gb.

Hard Drive Space: 9 Gb.

Video Card: 256 Mb. DX9c compatible. Geforce 6800, Ati X1600 or higher

