How can El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law affect other Latin American countries?

On July 19 at 19 (Spanish time), a meeting will be held to discuss the “Bitcoin Law” of El Salvador and its possible repercussions in Latin America. The debate is organized by the Spanish cryptocurrency trading platform Criptan and Observatorio Blockchain.

The schedules to see the meeting in Latin America are: 11 hours from Honduras, 13 hours from Venezuela and 12 hours from Colombia. Those interested can follow it here.

As explained by the organizers, the objective of the debate is to analyze the possible consequences of the adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender in El Salvador in other Latin countries.









The event will feature references from the Spanish-speaking crypto community and members involved in the implementation of the Bitcoin Law in El Salvador. among others for example, Dante Mossi, president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), will participate.

It should be recalled that Mossi recently announced that CABEI is creating a technical group to help El Salvador implement bitcoin as a legal tender in the country.

Mauricio Tovar, CEO of TRU and co-founder of Tropykus Finance, will participate by talking about how bitcoin is already being used in El Zonte, a town in El Salvador.

Álvaro Alcañiz, co-founder and CMO of Onyze; Borja Adsuara, lawyer and ICT consultant; Luis Pastor, managing partner of consulting at Grant Thornton; Javier Bastardo, organizer of Satoshi in Venezuela and Jorge Soriano, co-founder and CEO of Criptan.

