Just Dance 2020 Free PC Game Download Full Version









Just Dance 2020 PC is the next installment in the popular dance production series, where we perform choreographic arrangements to the beat of pop music hits as we perform. The developer is invariably the French giant Ubisoft. The game was announced during E3 2019 and represents a milestone in the history of the series, as it was released in its 10th year of life. Just Dance 2020 download for PC.

Just Dance 2020 Mechanics

The gameplay model tested over the years remains the same in Just Dance 2020 as in previous editions of the series. At first, we choose one of the available songs. During it, the screen will begin to show movements that must be imitated in time with the music. The better we technically make a given element, the more points we will get. Depending on the hardware platform, the title uses the dedicated smartphone app or motion controllers to track player movements. The goal of the participants is, of course, to achieve the highest possible result.

Just Dance 2019 has been deprived in more sophisticated ways, focusing on the basics. Basically, the fun options give us the opportunity to dance alone, with friends on a computer, or through the network with players from all over the world (however, not all attractions are available at the beginning; many of them must be unlocked first). A total of six people can play together. It should be noted the playlist function, which allows us to create our own playlists from favorite songs or use the recommended ones. Curiously, the game learns our tastes, thanks to which it prepares proposals especially for us.

The graphic design of Just Dance 2020 remains at the same level as in previous years. Players should expect a colorful and transparent interface and a large gallery of eccentric dancers whose movements are reproduced in the real world.

Title: Just Dance 2020

Genre: Music and Dance

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Just Dance 2020 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit CPU: AMD FX-4350, Intel i3-3220 or equivalent

RAM: 4 GB

GRAPHICS CARD: AMD Radeon HD 7730, NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 or equivalent

HARD DRIVE: 15 GB

DIRECTX : 11

INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: Minimum internet speed of 512 kbps. To install and play, an Internet connection is required.

Just Dance 2020 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD FX-6100, Intel i5-3570 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

GRAPHICS CARD: AMD Radeon R9 285, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or equivalent

HARD DRIVE: 15 GB

DIRECTX : 11

INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: Recommended broadband connection. To install and play, an Internet connection is required.

How to download Just Dance 2020:

