Narcos: Rise of the Cartels PC Game Download Full Version









Narcos: Rise of the Cartels is a turn-based strategy based on the license of the popular series available on Netflix. The title was developed by Kuju Entertainment studio and its release was taken over by Curve Digital. Free Narcos download for PC.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Plot

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels features the events depicted in the first season of the serial original. By taking control of the Medellin Cartel or DEA (US Drugs) officers, players follow the story in which the narrator is the serial El Patron, the famous Pablo Escobar.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Mechanics

In Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, the action is shown in an isometric view. The main element of the game is turn-based confrontations with opponents, in which success is guaranteed mainly by the skillful use of resources and objects present on the battlefield.

In terms of mechanics, the title looks a lot like the new XCOM series covers, but there will be some interesting elements. One of them is the ability to directly play the role of a team member and play in key thirds the key moments for the clash. In addition, we learned that despite the division into rounds, the units on both sides will move simultaneously, forcing us to better calculate the opponent’s chances. These are only selected innovations, but the creators have already caught my eye.

Ultimately, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels represents the correct composition of the band. Specific characters and heroes with unique abilities will perform better for selected tasks. If our subordinates manage to survive long enough, they will gain relevant experience and be more effective in battle. Oh, the standard RPG mechanics in today’s tactical strategies.

Title: Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Genre: Strategy

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64.

Processor : Intel Core i3-2100 (2 * 3100) or AMD Athlon II X4 645 AM3 (4 * 3100) or equivalent.

Memory : 4 GB of RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1024 MB) or AMD Radeon HD 6850 (1024 MB) or equivalent.

Storage: 12 GB of available space.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64.

Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K (4 * 3500) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 * 3500) or equivalent.

Memory : 8 GB of RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4096 MB) or AMD Radeon R9 380 (2048 MB).

Storage: 12 GB of available space.

How to download Narcos: Rise of the Cartels :

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







