race will cross 5 countries in Europe on behalf of Bitcoin

The Road2Bitcoin race promises to bring together bitcoiners from all over the world next October to run on behalf of Bitcoin for 5 countries in Europe.

Road2Bitcoin will be held between 11 and 31 October 2021, passing through Italy, Germany, Slovenia, Austria, France. Among the cities toured will be Genoa, Venice, Munich, Salzburg and Nuremberg, culminating in the seat of the European Parliament, in the city of Strasbourg (France).

In addition, it will consist of 21 stations or meeting points along the route, number chosen for the maximum issuance of bitcoins: 21 million units. Athletes will be able to meet there and join the race by walking, running, cycling or in any other way driven by human effort.

TeamSatoshi is the bitcoiner sports organization behind this event. Road2Bitcoin is the third in a series already made up of two previous races: Satoshi Freeathlon and Tour de Satoshi, held in 2019.

Notably, during the sporting event, runners will carry a Lightning torch, an activity in which small amounts of bitcoin will be spent through the Lightning network as they progress through the race. Each athlete will add a number of more satoshis to what they receive. The dynamic can be followed on Twitter through the hashtag #tstorch. They will also carry with them a physical copy of bitcoin’s whitepaper.









Athletes to raise funds for Bitcoin development

The purpose of the race, in addition to drawing attention to Bitcoin, is to raise funds for its development, support open source projects, or any other noble or charitable cause.

Vitus Zeller, one of TeamSatoshi’s riders, and organizer of the race, said on his Twitter that pledged to donate 21 million satoshis (0.21 BTC) annually for 21 years, a figure that corresponds to USD 7000 per year, according to current bitcoin prices.

The beneficiaries of this initiative will be selected development projects, athletes, as well as TeamSatoshi events and other charitable causes, Zeller said.

To secure his promise, he made public the portfolio address where it houses such funds. likewise invited all brokers to raise bitcoins and to allocate them to the cause they wish, a message that came with the advertisement of the race.

Those who cannot participate in person can do so from wherever they are, trying to draw the Bitcoin logo with the route they take and sharing their experience with the community.