Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, to the flips

The rise of Bitcoin boosts the rest of the cryptocurrencies, although with moderate increases.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced that it had called for the closure of a company that was “suspected of providing software services for virtual currency transactions” and reiterated its anti-cryptographic stance, warning institutions against providing services to companies related to the cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and the remnants of cryptocurrencies had been indifferent. However, after the publication of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve and the strengthening of the dollar in the world, the quotes took a turn.









The document confirmed the reducing your asset purchases and economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a tapering strategy in August or September.

Now the market is starting to look more closely at other cryptocurrencies, especially Ethereum. In fact, a goldman sachs report predicts that it could outperform Bitcoin.

“Ether currently seems to be the cryptocurrency with the greatest potential for real use since Ethereum, the platform from which the digital currency is native, is the most popular development platform for smart contract applications“, says the report.