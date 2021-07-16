Bitcoin falls after US effort to track ransom paid to hackers

The value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday after it was learned that The United States formed a working group to try to develop a rigorous tracking of the use of this type of currency to pay the ransom for the data hijackings that have occurred in recent months.

Joe Biden’s administration’s plan is to develop tracking the origin of money paid to the “hackers” who have dedicated themselves to prevent the proper functioning of companies, government agencies and other groups, while it is intended to offer 10 million dollars in exchange for information that leads to the identification of cybercriminals.









Thus, Bitcoin was approaching this Thursday to the $31,000 down 3.5% and remain at $31,550, a figure that contrasts sharply with the near 65,000 dollars that this cryptocurrency was worth last April. Another cryptocurrency, MicroStrategy, also fell on Thursday by 3.5%, while Marathon Digital Holdings slid 0.65%, Blockchain 1.3% and Coinbase 2.3%.

This Wednesday, Bitcoin and Dogecoin reached minimum values of the last three weeks, while Ether hit two-week lows. In addition to the measures that the UNITED STATES plans to adopt, these currencies were also affected by the latest statements of the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who in statements this Thursday before the Senate of the country said that both Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have not succeeded become a payment method, except for those who want to remain anonymous.

In recent months cryptocurrencies have been used to pay ransoms of millions of dollars in several cyberattacks in which data was hijacked from companies, including the meat company JBS and the Colonial pipeline.