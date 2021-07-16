Bitcoin falls sharply after the U.S. siege on payments to ‘hackers’

The price of bitcoin fell back to $ 31,700 after it was known that lthe United States was part of a working group to track payments to ‘hackers‘ involved in the latest data hijackings.

The Administration Biden wants to put a stop to these illegal practices tracking the money paid in bitcoins. In addition, it will offer ten million dollars in exchange for information that will make it possible to identify criminals.

The digital currency has a backlog of problems and it doesn’t raise its head. In addition to the regulatory crackdown unleashed by countries such as China and the United Kingdom, there is now a U.S. effort to stop cybercrime.









The news also felt very bad to other cryptoassets. This is the case of the ether, which retreated to $1,917, its two-week lows. Or of the coin “meme”, the dogecoin, which lost 4 percent.

The Fed also depresses bitcoin

In addition to the U.S. encirclement of criminal activities, bitcoin was also affected by the fed chairman’s latest statements, Jerome Powell.

Specifically, the banker recalled this Thursday before the Senate that both bitcoin and other crypto assets are only a means of payment for those pursuing anonymity.

That is, for the criminals who in recent months demanded millionaire ransoms after hijacking the data of large companies, such as the Colonial pipeline or the manufacturer of meat products JBS.