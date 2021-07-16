Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey agree to a public talk to discuss cryptocurrency

Lovers of cryptocurrencies, especially those of bitcoin, are already preparing their eyes and ears for 21 July, when a talk will take place between Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, and Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla.





The event will take place during the celebration of the The B Word, a congress organized by Crypto Council for Innovation and that it aims to encourage companies and investors to adopt bitcoin as a valid currency.

Dorsey is one of the main speakers at the event thanks to his work as CEO of Square, a digital bank that accepts bitcoin transactions. In addition, the CEO of Twitter invested more than 220 million dollars in the cryptocurrency.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a speech





Meeting on Twitter

Elon Musk’s presence was not foreseen at this event. It was in the wake of a Post by Dorsey on Twitter that the CEO of Tesla intervened in a subtle way: “Bibiurioso?”, he asked. Following the comment, the head of Twitter has encouraged Musk to participate during his presentation: “We are going to have a talk at the event. You can share all your curiosities…”

Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities… — jack (@jack) June 25, 2021

A proposal that Musk seems to have accepted after an exchange of messages: “For the bitcuriosos? All right, let’s do it.”

For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let’s do it 😉 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

The comings and goings of Elon Musk with bitcoin

When Elon Musk speaks out about cryptocurrencies, the bread goes up. Something that is more than proven after his comings and goings with bitcoin. The tech mogul emerged as one of the leading proponents of cryptocurrency by buying 1,500 million bitcoin through Tesla and accepting it as a payment method for the company’s cars.

However, last May it announced that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin due to its environmental impact. A decision that is reversible if the cryptocurrency is able to modify its policy, but that meant a devaluation of more than 15% in a matter of hours.

Elon Musk, in a stock image

Musk’s Twitter account is an element of volatility that makes the world of cryptocurrencies even more unstable and imperceptible than it already is. In addition to bitcoin, he also publicly supported Dogecoin, which experienced a big rise since then, but which went back down when the entrepreneur claimed it was a “scam”.

So, all cryptocurrency lovers will be waiting to know what Musk’s positioning will be at the event with Jack Dorsey. A talk that promises to leave many headlines and that will surely make digital currencies fluctuate.

