Jack Dorsey launches a new division of Square to make it “easy”

Sunday, July 18, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Square CEO Jack Dorsey has stated that the company is creating a new division that will focus on creating decentralized finance services that use Bitcoin.

    Dorsey made the announcement via Twitter today, and revealed that Square’s new division will develop an “open platform for developers with the sole purpose of facilitating the creation of uncrowded, unauthorized and decentralized financial services. Our main goal is Bitcoin.”

    The Bitcoin advocate has also launched a Twitter account dedicated to the project, which at the moment is called “TBD” and features a profile picture of popular musician Drake with lazer red eyes.




    The announcement comes after earlier this month Dorsey will announce on Twitter that Square will launch its own Bitcoin hardware wallet.

    This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as possible.

