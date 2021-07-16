Jack Dorsey launches a new division of Square to make it “easy”

Square CEO Jack Dorsey has stated that the company is creating a new division that will focus on creating decentralized finance services that use Bitcoin.

Dorsey made the announcement via Twitter today, and revealed that Square’s new division will develop an “open platform for developers with the sole purpose of facilitating the creation of uncrowded, unauthorized and decentralized financial services. Our main goal is Bitcoin.”

Like our new #Bitcoin hardware wallet, we’re going to do this completely in the open. Open roadmap, open development, and open source. @brockm is leading and building this team, and we have some ideas around the initial platform primitives we want to build. — jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

The Bitcoin advocate has also launched a Twitter account dedicated to the project, which at the moment is called “TBD” and features a profile picture of popular musician Drake with lazer red eyes.









The announcement comes after earlier this month Dorsey will announce on Twitter that Square will launch its own Bitcoin hardware wallet.

How is this different from @SqCrypto? Square doesn’t give direction to @SqCrypto, only funding. They chose to work on LDK, and are doing an incredible job! TBD will be focused on creating a platform business, and will open source our work along the way. — jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

