Nubank, an institution that provides cashback to invest in Bitcoin, is chosen the best bank in Latin America in 2021

Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in the world, and which now gives cashback for its users to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), was elected on best bank in Latin America in 2021, according to the Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence, published this Wednesday (14) by the British magazine Euromoney.

In addition to the main prize, Nubank has also won this year the category of “Best Digital Bank in Latin America“.

“The awards reinforce the relevance of the mission to empower customers to take care of their financial lives and how this challenge is recognized around the world, not only in the countries where Nubank is present today“, nubank said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph.

The Euromoney Excellence Awards are an award offered by the British publication since 1992, and are considered the main awards of the global banking sector. This year, the number of entries for the regional and national categories was a record.









Nubank was also named in 2021 by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential companies in the world and by CNBC as one of the most disruptive in its business.

The digital bank was also named by Forbes magazine as the best bank in Brazil – and one of the best in the world – for three consecutive years, in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

It has also recently been recognized by Fast Company magazine as the most innovative company in Latin America and the most valuable challenger bank by CB Insights.

Cashbacks to invest in Bitcoin

Nubank has announced the launch of a new Black card for its customers the Nubank Ultraviolet, which among other benefits will have an instant cashback of 1% that can be used to invest in Bitcoin.

As announced by the bank, Ultraviolet will have a cashback system of 1% on all purchases made with the credit card. The amount received for purchases is instantaneous and is already paid into the account yielding 200% of the CDI as long as it is not redeemed by the customer.

In addition, when redeeming it, the customer can use the money to earn miles, through a partnership with Smiles, or invest in Bitcoins through Easynvest, an investment broker bought by Nubank and offering exposure to QR Capital’s Bitcoin ETF.

