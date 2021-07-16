One of the biggest bitcoin investors drowns

Bitcoin coins

The companies, funds and governments that treasure bitcoins

Mircea Popescu, one of the pioneers in the cryptocurrency market and turned millionaire by hoisting one of the largest investments in the individual bitcoin sector, has drowned in Costa Rica at the age of 41. Without issue, the fate of his fortune is unknown.









Costa Rican authorities have confirmed the death of Mircea Popescu, known in the field of the cryptocurrency market for almost a decade, since in 2012 he started a personal blog about bitcoin and shortly after he was one of the promoters of MPEx, one of the first bitcoin trading platforms, created at the same time as the American Coinbase.

The pioneer in cryptocurrency investing had achieved a fortune valued at more than 1,000 million dlares thanks to the bitcoins that he had treasured since his beginnings as an investor of the largest of the digital currencies. Before the recent collapse of the cryptocurrency, during the historical rcords reached in mid-April by bitcoin when it touched 65,000 dlares, his personal fortune was around 2,000 million dollars

with 41 years old he was considered one of the largest investors of individual bitcoins in the world.

The death has taken place in Costa Rica. The local media explain that “the events occurred around 8:30 am (local time) when Popescu entered the sea to swim in the tramonto sector, it was dragged by the current and muri in the place.”

Costa Rican media point out that lifeguards remind tourists that the area of the event not a beach for swimming, because “the current can drag you kilmetros and if you swim against it you die of exhaustion”.

Controversy accompanied Mircea Popescu from the moment his popularity skyrocketed. Fierce opponent of other cryptocurrencies such as ripple, he was known for his political opinions, sometimes criticized for containing sexist and racist overtones.

The death of Popescu, with no known offspring, leaves unresolved the mystery of cul being the fate of his fortune millionaire invested in bitcoins.