Robert Kiyosaki bets on bitcoin because “the biggest market crash in history is looming” | | NEWS dw

American businessman and author of “Rich Father, Poor Father,” Robert Kiyosaki, has warned of a devastating market crash, criticized the Federal Reserve for devaluing the dollar, and repeatedly urged investors to buy gold, silver and bitcoin.

Kiyosaki, a bitcoin maximalist, has not been shy about expressing his views on Twitter in the past 12 months. In a recent tweet, the 74-year-old supported buying gold, silver and bitcoin as safe-haven assets pending a global financial market crash.

“The best time to prepare for a crisis is before the crisis. The biggest fall in the history of the world is yet to come. The good news is that the best time to get rich is during a crisis. The bad news is that the next fall will be long. Get more gold, silver and Bitcoin while you can. Be careful,” he wrote in a tweet.

The finance guru gave no details of why he thinks this event is coming; it’s not the first time he’s warned on his social media that something like this is going to happen. When bitcoin fell, he said he considered it good news because he’s sure that at some point its value will exceed a million dollars, so it’s a good time to invest in it.









Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the book “Rich Father, Poor Father.”

In a tweet last week he again backed bitcoin, saying: “The biggest bubble in the history of the world is growing. The greatest fall in the history of the world is approaching. Buying more gold and silver. Waiting for the bitcoin to drop to 24k. The fall is the best time to get rich. Be careful.”

In April he also shared that he believes the dollar is dying and that it is advisable to invest in cryptocurrencies.

FEW (Entrepeneur, Business Insider)