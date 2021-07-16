Self-proclaimed creator of bitcoin is arrested for alleged fraud

Key facts: Jörg Molt is charged with allegedly defrauding 50 people totaling USD 2.14 million.

Jörg Molt has claimed to be the creator of Bitcoin, although he never presented verifiable evidence.

Jörg Molt was arrested in Germany for alleged fraud in connection with a pension fund in bitcoin (BTC). Years ago, this person had claimed to be the one who, under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, developed the aforementioned cryptocurrency.

The 48-year-old German citizen is charged with allegedly, have defrauded 50 people for USD 2.14 million. Your project, Bitcoin Pension, was an unregulated investment fund that invited you to invest in BTC mining in Sweden. This project stopped its operations in 2020 and investors, who did not get their money back, filed fraud complaints.

According to the local press, the arrest occurred when the alleged fraudster a flight to Mexico was about to arrive. Investigators in the case maintain that this self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto never invested the BTC collected in mining.

Jörg Molt introduced himself as the co-founder of Bitcoin and claimed to be the one under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Source: Twitter.

Molt never showed concrete evidence to prove that he is the creator of Bitcoin. All his evidence is based on the claim that he owned 250 thousand BTC. His ex-wife, in a video posted on Youtube, refutes this and says that, in 2008, when the Bitcoin White Paper was launched, Molt didn’t even have a computer.

In addition to the alleged scam with Bitcoin Pension, Molt had created an educational academy called “Satoshi School”.

Andreas Antonopoulos: Jörg Molt is “a fraud”

Among Molt’s self-proclamations was that of being a close friend of the renowned popularizer Andreas Antonopoulos, author, among other books, of Mastering Bitcoin. Your argument for such a claim it was a photograph in which they are seen together.









With only one photograph as proof, Jörg Molt claimed to be close friends with bitcoiner andreas antonopoulos. Source: Twitter.

The Greek-British writer, in 2019 Rejected any link with Molt: “apparently, a German named “Jörg Molt”, has been shown a selfie taken with me and telling people that we are friends. It’s a lie, I don’t know him at all.”

Antonopoulos commented that often, during his lectures, people ask him to take pictures with him and he does not refuse those invitations, although he clarifies that this it doesn’t mean you have a bond with those people. “I won’t stop taking pictures with my readers and students just because scammers take advantage of it,” he added.

The speaker concluded his explanation with a warning to Mölt or anyone else who follows that action: “if you try to use my reputation to improve yours, fraudulently, I will use my reputation to reveal your fraud.”

Other self-proclaimed creators of Bitcoin

Molt is not the only person who has claimed to be the one who acted under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Others are New Zealander Phil Wilson, also known as “Scronty”; Pakistani-British Bilal Khalid, also known as “James Caan”; and Australian-British Craig Wright.

The latter, nicknamed “Faketoshi” by his detractors, is the founder of the Altcoin Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV). CryptoNews has reported its court battles in the UK to be recognized as the author of the Bitcoin White Paper.