The world’s youngest bitcoin millionaire wants to create an undetectable mobile

Erik Finnan became famous a few years ago when he became a millionaire thanks to the fact that he invested a thousand dollars that his grandmother gave him in Bitcoins. At the age of 12 he started investing in cryptocurrencies and before he was of age he already had more than a million dollars.

Years later Finnan is a successful businessman and wants to change some things that don’t seem fair to them. Their new goal is to create a fully armored mobile phone so that we don’t give up our data to big companies.

Erik Finman still prefers bitcoins over cash





Finnan thus responds to a conservative public very close to Trump and gives the pulse to companies like Twitter or Facebook. From their perspective they are censoring messages from this political wing and Erik wants to fight that.

According to the millionaire there are companies that want to silence right-wing movements. And it has announced that the free phone is already on sale.

Erik has the job he's always dreamed of

Many users have taken this ad as a joke and believed that it was not true, but on the website of the entrepreneur you can buy it for about 500 dollars.

Erik was able to create a small fortune with only a thousand initial doláres

Finnan does not explain how the device circumvents censorship but has even its own operating system FreedomOS, has called it and brings by default typical american right-wing applications such as Parler, Rumble and Newsmax.