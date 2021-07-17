Banco Azteca wants to offer bitcoin “to be at the forefront”

Despite this, the executive said he understands the concern of the financial authorities about the issue of volatility and stressed that bitcoin is an asset of “high sophistication”. Valenzuela also expressed concern that this cryptocurrency will be used for “dark stuff.”

“The reality is that cryptocurrency is an issue that is regulated and banks are regulated. As long as the Bank of Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and the CNBV do not allow us to work with cryptocurrencies, we cannot (do so),” Valenzuela said.

Last Sunday, businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that he was working so that his clients could trade bitcoin and that he considered this asset as a good way to diversify the portfolio of any investor.

The next day, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Ministry of Finance and the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) said in a joint statement that no financial institution is authorized to offer the public operations with the cryptocurrency.









The ceo of Banco Azteca also stressed the importance of vaccination in the country for the economy to begin a revival of the economy and to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Valenzuela estimated that it will be until 2022 when the population is inoculated in its entirety although he said there is a risk that there will be a new confinement. Regarding public policies to address the pandemic, Valenzuela said that they should start from the micro and not from the macro.