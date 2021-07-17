Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey agree to chat about the coin

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and other companies, and Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, will star in a public talk about bitcoin in a summit-tone meeting that could directly impact the value of the cryptocurrency.

The host of the talk to be held on July 21 will be the portal “The ₿ Word”, an initiative of the Crypto Council for Innovation.

Elon Musk has agreed to a public discussion with Jack Dorsey about #Bitcoin on July 21st during a one-day special event. Register for free to listen:https://t.co/IoumT5nCgr — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 25, 2021

Both Musk and Dorsey are cryptocurrency enthusiasts, though the former is a critic of bitcoin specifically.









Tesla’s CEO and his comments, usually on Twitter, about bitcoin were some of the reasons why the digital currency soars above $60,000 per unit, especially when the entrepreneur said he would start receiving the virtual currency for car purchases.

However, in a sudden twist, Musk was also to blame for bitcoin collapsing when he halted plans to accept the cryptocurrency by arguing that mining it requires a lot of energy, which causes more pollution.

Currently, bitcoin is around $30,000.

See also Tesla will take back bitcoin when it’s cleaner, musk says

Along with the disdain for bitcoin, Musk has backed other cryptocurrencies, such as dogecoin, and has become a reference for all digital currencies, since with any comment or tweet he makes, they go up or down in their price.

After the degree of influence of Elon Musk that a group of mavericks created the cryptocurrency StopElon.

Don’t miss: StopElon reveals its crypto-plans to stop the Tesla mogul

On the other hand, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and payments firm Square, is a well-known bitcoin enthusiast and has said he thinks the internet will have its own native currency and bitcoin might be the best option.

In October last year, Square reported that it had purchased around 4,709 bitcoins at a total purchase price of $50 million.

Just two weeks ago, Dorsey indicated that it was “only a matter of time” before Twitter or its fledgling decentralized social network project Bluesky integrated bitcoin payments through a lightning network (LN).

With this, Jack Dorsey has become the new millionaire who is a central figure in the world of bitcoin.

We recommend: Did you lose with bitcoin? Think these 4 millionaires lost $1,400 million dollars

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed