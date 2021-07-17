Marathon Digital increases bitcoin mining by 17% in June

Marathon Digi has mined in June 265.6Bitcoin. An increase in the 17% with respect to the previous month and raising the number of cryptocurrencies for the second quarter of 2021 to the 654.3 Bitcoins. Three times more than the 191.7 Bitcoins produced in the first three months of the year, according to James Rubin at Coindesk.

Las Vegas-based Marathon said it now has about 5,784 bitcoins at a value of $201.6 million based on a July 1 price of $34,855 per bitcoin, including 4,182 bitcoins he bought in January as part of his effort to become what the former CEO Merrick Okamoto he called it a “purely bitcoin investment option.” Marathon is scheduled to report its earnings on August 13.

The company said it had installed 1,740 miners in June, which raises your fleet to 19,395 miners. Earlier this year, the company promised to achieve the goal of installing more than 100,000 miners by the end of the first quarter of 2022, which will increase your hash rate power to 10.37 exahashes per second (EH/s). The company’s current miners generate 2.09 EH/s).









The firm also said it had received 18,702 Bitmain S-19 Pro ASIC miners this year with an additional 1,056 Pro ASIC miners in transit, and they had completed construction of containers for mining rigs at their Hardin, Montana facility.

The miner will install 12,000 miners at the Hardin location in late September and then begin placing 73,000 miners at a 300-megawatt facility in Texas hosted by Compute North.

The current executive director, Fred Thiel, said in the press release that Marathon had performed “maintenance and updates” on the systems before miner deliveries accelerated, and in anticipation of a decrease in the overall hash rate. “We are now better prepared to receive the large shipments that are coming and take advantage of the favorable mining conditions that are expected,” Thiel said.

