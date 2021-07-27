A Gloomy World and Boss Battles – In the Fresh Grime Trailer









The authors of the gloomy Metroidvania Grime have published a cinematic trailer before the upcoming release, which shows the fall and recovery of the hero, as well as battles with various monsters.

This 2D adventure is an action role-playing game in which players must fight with mutating weapons and drag the remains of enemies into a black hole to gain even more power in the war against the living world.

The developers have created a mysterious surreal world full of secrets and surprises. They were inspired, in particular, by Legacy of Kain and Salt & Sanctuary.

The game will be released on August 2 on PC and Google Stadia.











