Tuesday, July 27, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    A Gloomy World and Boss Battles – In the Fresh Grime Trailer




    The authors of the gloomy Metroidvania Grime have published a cinematic trailer before the upcoming release, which shows the fall and recovery of the hero, as well as battles with various monsters.

    This 2D adventure is an action role-playing game in which players must fight with mutating weapons and drag the remains of enemies into a black hole to gain even more power in the war against the living world.

    The developers have created a mysterious surreal world full of secrets and surprises. They were inspired, in particular, by Legacy of Kain and Salt & Sanctuary.

    The game will be released on August 2 on PC and Google Stadia.





