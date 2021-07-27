Alliance of the Sacred Suns Released a Demo to the Global Strategy









Publisher Hooded Horse and a small studio KatHawk announced the release of the demo Alliance of the Sacred the Suns. This is the studio’s debut game, a sci-fi strategy game, the genre of which is defined by the creators as “5X”.

The game takes place a thousand years later, at a time when the last empire of mankind is on the verge of collapse. Players will play the role of a young emperor or empress, who must prevent a catastrophe and save the future of mankind.

Alliance of the Sacred Suns has a significant role-playing focus. We will create our hero, choosing from a variety of backstory options and abilities. We have to enter into dialogues with our subordinates and develop relationships with them. And in the course of the plot events, we have to make a number of significant choices.

We will be able to take control of a number of planets and try to recreate the glory of a dying empire this year when the game goes into early access on Steam.











