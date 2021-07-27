Apex Legends’ New Season 10 Trailer Shows the Ruined End of the World









Studio Respawn Entertainment, as promised, has released a trailer of gameplay upcoming tenth season, the Apex Legends. And in it, in addition to the already known innovations – the legend of Ciara and the Rampage LMG machine gun – she showed what changes await the End of the World.

As the creators of Apex Legends: Rebirth explains, the Hammond Corporation has squeezed everything out of World’s End for a long time. And the earth could not stand the aggressive extraction of resources, split and exploded.

Hammond is struggling to minimize the damage: the corporation uses climate machines to cool the area, trying to stabilize the lava. But things have gone too far, and soon this territory will change beyond recognition.

Season of Rebirth kicks off on August 3 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Origin and Steam ).











