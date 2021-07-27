Tuesday, July 27, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Babylon’s Fall Closed Testing on PC Will Take Place on August 12




    Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced that the first round of closed testing of the co-op action game Babylon’s Fall in Japan will take place on July 29, in North America on August 5, and in Europe on August 12.

    More specifically, access to CBT in Europe will last four hours: from 20:00 Moscow time until midnight on August 13. Testing will take place only on PC – later PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to evaluate the game on the CBT.

    The first stage of testing is devoted to the main elements of the game: registering and authorizing an account to check the health of servers. In further stages, of course, the scale of closed beta testing will be expanded.

    Babylon’s Fall is being created for PS5, PS4, and PC, but no release date has yet been announced. Earlier, the developers shared the preliminary system requirements for cooperative action, which turned out to be surprisingly high.




