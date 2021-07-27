Bungie Will Fix Destiny 2’s Armor Synthesis System









Along with the start of Season Splicer in May this year, Destiny 2 introduces an Armor Synthesis System. However, players soon began to complain about its excessive complexity and high cost. Now the developers at Bungie have talked about a small change to the currency associated with this system.

With the start of Season 15, synth fiber will be removed from the game. This currency could be obtained simply by playing the game. It was for her that players acquired contracts for synthesizing armor from Ada-1. Instead, contracts can be purchased for 10,000 gloss units.

The authors hope that thanks to this change, players will be able to earn the maximum 10 synth weaves per class possible in a season significantly faster.

The developers also hope that this change will simplify the armor synthesis system, as there will be only one currency in the game, the synth-weaving used on the Ada-1 loom.

Finally, players will have a slot in their consumables inventory. The Splicer season will end on 24 August.









