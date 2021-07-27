Cyberpunk 2077 Dlc Coming This Month?









More than seven months have passed since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but the studio CD Projekt RED still has not announced the release of the long-promised additions to the game. But, according to one of the studio staff, this could happen very soon.

Pavel Sasko, Chief Mission Designer for Cyberpunk 2077, regularly hosts live streams, during which he communicates with viewers and talks about some aspects of development. And in his latest broadcast, he hinted at the imminent release of the first free DLC.

This is about the scene in which V interrogates the scientist Anders Hellman. Sasco joked that the tied man resembles one of the CD Projekt RED employees. Then he brought the camera closer and announced: ” If you blink, the expansion will be released this month .” Hellman blinked, and Sasco promised some surprise on the next stream.

As we know, there are only a few days left until the end of the month. There is, of course, the possibility that the studio will release an add-on this week without much preparation. But given that Sasco broadcasts his broadcasts on Sundays, and the next stream, therefore, will take place on August 1, the designer could just run ahead in his thoughts: he probably did not mean July, but August.









