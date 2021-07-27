DLC Testing for the Unexpected Quest Has Started









Independent studio Rionix and PQube Limited have announced that testing of The Unexpected Quest add-on to the role-playing adventure will begin today, July 26th. Those wishing to see what’s new in the game can leave a request on Steam .

We are happy to announce that we will be holding a playtest for the one and only… 🎮 #TheUnexpectedQuest DLC

Meanwhile, The Unexpected Quest has appeared on a new platform: the game is already available in the Google Play store, and owners of Android devices can get acquainted with it. But so far, the mobile The Unexpected Quest is full of bugs: for the first time, the developers release the project on smartphones and ask for forgiveness in advance.

You can get acquainted with the game on Android for free, for this tutorial and the first chapter are available. For those who pay for the full version, there will be no ads, and you can play without an Internet connection. Players have access to eight-story chapters, the passage of which will take up to 10 hours.

Previously, the fantasy strategy game The Unexpected Quest was released on PC and Nintendo Switch. It gets mostly positive reviews on Steam.












