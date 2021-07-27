Final Fantasy XVI Is Primarily Dubbed in British English









Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida shared the details of the game’s voice acting.

Yoshida noted that in his 8 years of work on Final Fantasy XIV, he has never participated in the voice recording process.

“ I have my own policy on this matter. If I go, since I also write some dialogue, I would like to step in and give my opinion, so the whole session would look like there are two sound engineers. I think the actors might have a hard time if the producer or development manager comes along and starts contradicting the words of the sound engineer. So I don’t go to the voice recording sessions. ”- Naoki Yoshida

Yoshida does not attend voice recording sessions for Final Fantasy XVI either. The producer said that he is not involved in the plot, but during the meetings, he can express his opinion about certain phrases.

“ This time, the recording is in English first. And we focused on British English. We also need to record the movements of the faces. We cannot manually animate every piece of the scene. So this time we’re doing a full face capture and then adding voices to that. This is one of the reasons the English version is ahead of others. We’ll be working on the Japanese version soon. ”- Naoki Yoshida

Yoshida has previously stated that the script for the Final Fantasy XVI storyline is complete and that the recording of the English voice acting is nearing completion.

The release date of the game is not yet known. Among the officially announced platforms – only PlayStation 5.









