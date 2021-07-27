Peak Online in MMORPG New World From Amazon Has Exceeded 200 Thousand Players on Steam









A closed beta test started at Amazon Games’ New World early last week. And although players complained that the MMORPG incapacitates RTX 3090 and other cards, it did not stop the game to reach the mark of 200,000 simultaneous players in Steam.

In terms of peak online on Steam over the past 24 hours, New World took sixth place and surpassed such games as Rust, Warframe, Path of Exile, Football Manager 2021, ARK: Survival Evolved, and Rainbow Six Siege. Previously, pre-orders of both MMORPG editions took the leading positions in the weekly Steam chart.

The New World closed beta test will end on August 2 and the game will be released on August 31.










