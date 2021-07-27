Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Creators Working on the Korean Witcher









In May, it became known that the Krafton company was working on a new multimedia project based on the series of novels by the famous Korean writer Yeon-do Lee ” The Bird Drinking Tears “. And the creators of the game admitted that they chose the ” Witcher ” series as a guideline.

During a press conference, the creators of the game, tentatively titled Project Windless, called their project the “Korean Witcher.” And they admitted that they are planning to expand the game world in films, comics, and other media options in the same way as the creators of The Witcher series.

Project Windless is set to be a single-player role-playing game set in a dark fantasy world. But no details about the game have yet been revealed: obviously, it is still in the early stages of production.

As a reminder, back in 2018, Krafton announced Project BB, a casual mobile game based on The Bird Drinking Tears. It was set to be released in Korea in 2020.











