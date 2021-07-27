The Authors of Gears 5 Presented the Trailer for the Eighth and Final Operation









The authors of Gears 5 presented a trailer for the eighth operation, which should be the final one for the game.

In it, players will be able to fight against representatives of the Locust as Bernadette Mataka from the prequel series. From the side of the enemy, the High Priest Ketor Vrol will appear, consumed with hatred and aimed at the destruction of humanity.

In addition, battles will take place on a new map where rituals are held.

Many on the network were unhappy with the announcement, counting on something more for the final touch of operations. However, there are those who are pleased with the return of the old character.









