The Creators of Death Stranding: The Reaction to the Game After the Pandemic Has Changed Markedly









The creators of Death Stranding in an interview with GameIndustry.biz said that after the start of the pandemic, players began to perceive the unusual plot of the project in a completely different way.

The game was released a few months before the global pandemic, and many of its themes felt foreign to the audience – however, when the coronavirus became a serious threat, a lot has changed.

“ Death Stranding’s protagonist, Sam Porter, is not your standard protagonist. He does deliveries and is not interested in making connections. He also suffers from afenphosmophobia – fear of touch. As he progresses, he overcomes the disease . ”

The Kojima Productions are confident that this situation is now undergoing all mankind.

In addition, the global environment reminds us of the importance of delivering essential goods, as well as overcoming fear of touch and isolation.

The developers note that thanks to social networks, they can keep in constant touch with the audience, which is very important in the current world situation when some are required to be completely alone.

Death Stranding was released in November 2019 on PS4 and in July 2020 on PC. To date, the circulation has exceeded 5 million copies, and in two months the director's version of the game with an extended storyline and new gameplay features will appear on PS5.










