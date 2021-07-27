The Head of the Sonic Team Called the Announcement of the New Game in the Series a Bit Premature









In May of this year, SEGA held a presentation in honor of the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, at which they announced a new major part of the series. Its release will take place in 2022, but the head of the Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka called the announcement a bit premature.

“We haven’t announced a completely new action game in the series since Sonic Forces . This made fans worry. Although it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take advantage of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title is in development. ”- Takashi Iizuka

Iizuka also commented on the mysterious symbol that can be seen at the end of the teaser for the new part.

“It’s something symbolic that appears in the game, but the meaning is still a mystery. However, I will say that this puzzle cannot be solved by deduction. In the end we will share more details, so please wait a little longer. ”- Takashi Iizuka

The release of the new “Sonic” will take place on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC.









