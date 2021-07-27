The Release of Splitgate Was Postponed Until August Due to Popularity









Studio 1047 Games has decided to postpone the official release of the online first-person shooter Splitgate, previously slated for July 27. The game will remain in open beta until August as the developers want to make sure it is available to all players.

As we remember, in the first week of open testing, the developers had to temporarily shut down the game’s servers, as they could not cope with the influx of players. Now the situation is repeating itself: the servers are down again until Tuesday.

Servers are now closed til Tuesday. We know many of you weren't able to play much but we promise it'll be worth it. Make sure to be here for a morning announcement! Thanks to YOU here's what we achieved in BETA

#1 Free game Xbox

#1 Trending PS

#1 Trending Steam

Record Steam Peak pic.twitter.com/vtuYr7yita — Splitgate (@Splitgate) July 26, 2021

Studio 1047 Games announced that Splitgate has downloaded two million players in the past two weeks. And now the developers are trying to cope with the popularity of the game by increasing the capacity of the servers.

The release of Splitgate will take place in August on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The exact date of the official premiere has not yet been announced.









