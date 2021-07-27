The Siege of Paris Expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Be Released on August 12 – Details

Ubisoft announced that tomorrow at 15:00 MSK will release a new patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will support the next story expansion – ” Siege of Paris “. It will be released on August 12th.
And the current patch, among other things, will add:
- Sigrblot Festival – will be held from July 29 to August 19
- Configuring enemy levels
- New skills :
- “Light fingers” – automatically picks up loot
- “War Excitement” – adrenaline rises all the time of the battle
- Heidrun Slam – New hit from a sleeper while sprinting
- “Idunn’s Heart” – after losing health, it begins to replenish
- “The instinct of self-preservation” – after losing one-third of health, the reserve of lives can be replenished with adrenaline
- “Wolf Fighter” – the lower the health, the higher the damage.
In addition, the developers have fixed hundreds of errors and bugs. For a complete list of changes, visit the Ubisoft forum.
Patch size:
- PS5 – 6.85GB
- PS4 – 15.3GB to 24.5GB
- Xbox One – 17.72GB
- Xbox Series – 23.79 GB
- PC – 20.4 to 31.37 GB.