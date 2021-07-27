Tuesday, July 27, 2021
More
    HomeGames
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    The Siege of Paris Expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Be Released on August 12 – Details




    Ubisoft announced that tomorrow at 15:00 MSK will release a new patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will support the next story expansion – ” Siege of Paris “. It will be released on August 12th.

    And the current patch, among other things, will add:
    • Sigrblot Festival  – will be held from July 29 to August 19
    • Configuring enemy levels
    • New skills :
      • “Light fingers” – automatically picks up loot
      • “War Excitement” – adrenaline rises all the time of the battle
      • Heidrun Slam – New hit from a sleeper while sprinting
      • “Idunn’s Heart” – after losing health, it begins to replenish
      • “The instinct of self-preservation” – after losing one-third of health, the reserve of lives can be replenished with adrenaline
      • “Wolf Fighter” – the lower the health, the higher the damage.
    In addition, the developers have fixed hundreds of errors and bugs. For a complete list of changes, visit the Ubisoft forum.
    Patch size:
    • PS5 – 6.85GB
    • PS4 – 15.3GB to 24.5GB
    • Xbox One – 17.72GB
    • Xbox Series – 23.79 GB
    • PC – 20.4 to 31.37 GB.





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us