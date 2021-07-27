The Witcher: Monster Slayer – Critics Unhappy, Players Make Cash









Recently, studio Spokko, part of CD Projekt, released The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile AR adventure. The official premiere took place on July 21, and the release was not without problems: many could not log into the game, and still many get too many potions and experience, which does not correspond to the declared role-playing pumping.

The difficulties of the game immediately affected the price of CD Projekt’s shares: they began to fall again, although they had not yet reached the recent, May, minimum, which was only slightly higher than the historical one.

The game received not the most enthusiastic reviews from critics: the press, in addition to bugs, notes an inconvenient combat system, a lot of grinds, including the need to go to inconvenient places for plot tasks, and aggressive monetization.

At the same time, the game has already been downloaded 500 thousand times in the Google Play store and the average rating is not bad – 4.3. Monster Slayer is ranked # 6 in Germany, # 1 in the UK, and # 39 in the United States.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer could be considered another success, without the game being released in China, the largest mobile games market. The thing is that it uses Google maps, which are not used there.











